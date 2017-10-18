Blac Chyna Is Suing The Entire Kardashian Family And You Won’t Believe Why

Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family after blaming them for ruining her reality show with Rob. She claims the Kardashians interfered so much with the filming of “Rob & Chyna” the E! network determined production was impossible. E! network sources said a second season was doubtful from the start because the couple split at the beginning of the first season. The sources also said Chyna made it impossible to film because she refused to be in the same room as Rob.

