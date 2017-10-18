The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Blac Chyna Is Suing The Entire Kardashian Family And You Won’t Believe Why

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family after blaming them for ruining her reality show with Rob. She claims the Kardashians interfered so much with the filming of “Rob & Chyna” the E! network determined production was impossible. E! network sources said a second season was doubtful from the start because the couple split at the beginning of the first season. The sources also said Chyna made it impossible to film because she refused to be in the same room as Rob.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 days ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 6 days ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 7 days ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist