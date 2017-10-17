Kathy Griffin Says She Can’t Get A Single Paid Day Of Work In U.S.

Kathy Griffin claims Hollywood is blacklisting her. The comedienne says The Hollywood Reporter had invited her to speak at its annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 event this year. She posted the email they sent on September 26th offering her the gig, but just last week she was told it’s a no-go. Kathy says she’s still reeling from her severed President Trump head photo shoot. She said, “I just want to make you laugh, even though I don’t have one single day of paid work ahead of me in the United States for the rest of my life.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: