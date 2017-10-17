The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Kathy Griffin Says She Can’t Get A Single Paid Day Of Work In U.S.

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Kathy Griffin claims Hollywood is blacklisting her. The comedienne says The Hollywood Reporter had invited her to speak at its annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 event this year. She posted the email they sent on September 26th offering her the gig, but just last week she was told it’s a no-go. Kathy says she’s still reeling from her severed President Trump head photo shoot. She said, “I just want to make you laugh, even though I don’t have one single day of paid work ahead of me in the United States for the rest of my life.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 days ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 5 days ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist