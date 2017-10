Marilyn Manson called Justin Bieber a “girl” with the “mind of a squirrel.”

In a recent interview, Manson said he doesn’t know why Bieber wore one of shirts “because I don’t know how to use the mind of a squirrel.” Manson continued, “He’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently. But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.”

