The New Black Panther Trailer is Here: ‘Black Panther, Long Live the King’

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017

The hype is Real, Marvel Entertainment dropped a fresh Black Panther trailer Monday morning. Catch it in full up top to ensure your Monday gets off to a decidedly not shitty start. Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, hits theaters Feb. 16.



Feb 16 cant come fast enough!

The new trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther has arrived, and if you thought the teaser was thrilling, you may want to take a seat before you hit play on this one.

The latest two-minute clip gives us a more in-depth look at what to expect from what’s arguably 2018’s most anticipated film. Here, we find T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a series of breathtaking action scenes and doing basically every kick-ass thing we’d want to see a Black superhero doing on the big screen. The landscapes? Amazing. Lupita? Still gorgeous AF. And Vince Staples’ “BagBak” provides a really great touch.

We don’t want to waste too much rambling, so behold, the only thing that matters this morning. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.

Watch the new trailer below.

