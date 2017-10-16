The Joe and Alex Show
Kevin Spacey Is Allegedly One Of Hollywood’s Biggest Creeps

yoalexrapz
Boston journalist Heather Unruh claims “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey assaulted her loved one. The journalist tweeted: “I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one.  Time the dominoes fell.” When questioned, she replied, “This is 100% true… this person is considering all options about speaking out– not an easy decision.” Rumors about Spacey have been around for years. He has been known to frequent director Bryan Singer’s parties (including pics of him spanking a male stripper splayed across his lap)…. and the two are known to be close friends.

