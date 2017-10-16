Jimmy Kimmel Says “Good Riddance” To Republicans Who Won’t Watch His Show

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t seem to be worried about potentially losing viewers who don’t agree with his stance on healthcare and gun violence. Kimmel told CBS’ “Sunday Morning”, “Three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats. And then Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent, or whatever. And you know, as a talk show host, that’s not ideal but I would do it again in a heartbeat.” He said: “But if they’re so turned off by my opinion on healthcare and gun violence then, I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway…. Not good riddance, but riddance.”

On the other hand Jimmy Fallon told “Sunday Today” that he prefers to stay away from politics on his late night show and focus on entertaining people and making people laugh.

