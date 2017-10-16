Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Says Group Was Secret Prostitution Ring

Former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones said the group was actually a prostitution ring. Jones tweeted, “My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $.” “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.” The “den mother from hell” would be Robin Antin, who was the choreographer for the Pussycat Dolls. The suicide Jones is referring to is Simone Battle, who was a member of Antin’s other group, G.R.L. Battle hung herself and was found dead on September 5th.

