Here’s Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome (As Told By Gifs)

Happy Friday the 13th, everyone!

There are lots of reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in superstitious folklore, but let’s be real: Friday the 13th is a pretty awesome day.

There’s really nothing to be afraid of, and I’m here to take your reaction to Friday the 13th from…

 


To fierceness in the face of fear.


First of all, c’mon everyone. It’s Friday! The best day of the whole damn week.


Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday the 13th. Those girls are freakin’ set for life. Maybe it means good luck after all.


In fact, Italian culture considers 13 a lucky number.


 

Black cats are actually the cutest.


The day is nothing more than an excuse to watch the original Friday the 13th movie, which is pretty great. It’s just sooo ’80s.


Tonight you have something to toast to while you’re binge drinking.


So go ahead and enjoy your day. We’re carefree over here. 


