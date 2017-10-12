Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve, Replacing Kathy Griffin

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve, Replacing Kathy Griffin

Cohen and BFF Anderson Cooper are sure to bring their undeniable chemistry to the festivities.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Even though Halloween is still a few weeks away, the time has come to already start thinking about your New Year’s Eve plans. If you plan to stay home and ring in 2018 CNN has you covered, as the network just announced the new co-host for its New Year’s Eve telecast—Bravo network head honcho Andy Cohen.

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

The decision to select a new co-host for CNN’s annual NYE celebration comes after comedienne Kathy Griffin was promptly fired earlier this year as a result of the backlash she received when she was photographed holding a picture of a fake version of Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Shortly after she was fired, Griffin said that fellow co-host of the NYE show, Anderson Cooper, had not been a good friend to her during the controversy, a claim which he denied.

It’s unsurprising that Cohen has been chosen as the new co-host, he and Cooper are not only very close friends, but they are also currently on tour together which has been quite successful. According to the Associated Press, the broadcast will commence Sunday, December 31, 2017 although no special guests have been announced at press time.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen is pretty excited with the news, taking to his Twitter account to make the announcement:

Cohen and Cooper have an undeniable chemistry, so hosting together should be a pretty easy fit. Additionally, they are both vocal Trump critics so expect some of the festivities to include jokes about #45.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

UPDATE: ‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018 + Gabrielle Union Says Goodbye

Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 6 hours ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 11 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Playlist