Taylor Swift Has An App Coming Soon!

Taylor Swift is developing a new app called “The Swift Life.” The app will offer her fans “exclusive” content, pics, and even a chance to directly engage with the singer. She posted a video preview of the app yesterday. In the video, she said, “Hey guys, it’s Taylor, I’ve got something pretty awesome we’ve been working on for a while that I wanted to share with you. I think you guys are really going to like this. I mean, I hope. It would be preferable if you did.” The preview appears to refer to Taylor’s own version of emoji stickers, with the video mentioning “Taymojis” on the app.

