Hollywood A-Listers Are Now Saying Harvey Weinstein Came Onto Them

Lindsay Lohan defended Harvey Weinstein, and asked his wife to support him in a video posted on Instagram. The video has now been deleted. kGwyneth Paltrow says Harvey Weinstein got sexually aggressive with her and her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt confronted the movie mogul. Gwyneth told the New York Times the incident happened in the mid-’90s when she was 22 years old. Weinstein had just cast her in a star-marking role in the movie “Emma.” Paltrow says she was in a hotel suite with Weinstein when he placed his hands on her and suggested they head to the bedroom. Paltrow says she immediately left and said to herself, “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey.” She says she confided in Brad Pitt and he approached Weinstein at a movie premiere and told him never to touch her again. Paltrow says Weinstein later called her and screamed at her for a long time and she feared she was going to lose the movie role. Angelina Jolie also told stated that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room during the release of “Playing by Heart” in the late ’90s. She said, “as a result”, she “chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.” Harvey Weinstein is reportedly flying to Europe to check into sex rehab. His wife Georgina Chapman announced she was divorcing him yesterday. She said “I have chosen to leave my husband. My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

As multiple female stars and employees come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and assault, actor Terry Crews has shared his own experience with sexual assault in Hollywood. The 49-year-old “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star shared his story on social media because he wanted to let his followers know that Weinstein “is not the only perpetrator.” He tweeted, “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME… My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates.”

