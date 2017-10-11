Entertainment News
Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About [VIDEO]

Eminem held no punches in this fiery freestyle about Trump at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

radionowindy Staff
Eminem sunk his teeth in Trump and unleashed a deadly venom at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards when he went off in the beloved cyphers. The Internet is losing its sh*t over Eminem’s Hip-Hop Awards freestyle and it definitely lives up to all the hype.

The annual Hip Hop Awards aired last night with performances from Cardi B (who also won the “Hustler Of The Year” award), Uncle Luke, DJ Khaled and more, but it’s Eminem’s vicious flow that left everyone with their fists in the air. Literally.

Em not only defended Colin Kaepernick and annihilated #45, he denounced any fan of his who supports Trump.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this,” he raps with fiery conviction.

Watch the full freestyle, below:

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to praise Eminem for taking such a prolific stance.

“Keep your fists in the air.”

