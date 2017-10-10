NeNe Leaks Apologizing After Vulgar Comeback To Heckler

NeNe Leakes is apologizing for wishing rape upon another woman. The reality star posted her apology on Facebook saying … “I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so.” NeNe was getting booed onstage during a stand-up set in Oakland over the weekend when she told one of the hecklers in the crowd she hoped her Uber driver raped her on the way home.

