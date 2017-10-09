The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Do You Think Nelly Is Guilty Of Rape?

yoalexrapz
Nelly was arrested for allegedly raping a woman. A woman claims she was raped on Nelly’s tour bus in Washington, where he was performing.   (Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line.) The alleged raped happened Saturday morning around 3:45 AM. The woman specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her. Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday around 7 AM. Nelly’s lawyer said, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.” Nelly went on Twitter saying, “Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”

 

