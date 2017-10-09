The Joe and Alex Show
Angelina Jolie Was Almost Used In A Government Take Down

A new report says that the former chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court once asked activist actress Angelina Jolie to play the role of a “honey trap’’ in a real-life attempt to arrest a notorious African warlord. The Sunday Times of London said someone reportedly approached Angelina about five years ago and even tried to cast her husband, Brad Pitt, as a co-star in the plot to take Ugandan Joseph Kony into custody in Central Africa. He wrote in an e-mail, “Forget other celebrities, she is the one. She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also.” The report says that he wanted to embed Angelina and Brad with US Special Forces close to Kony’s stronghold. At one point, Angelina wrote to him, “Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx.”

