#ThankYouPeyton – Send Your Letters To Peyton Manning

This weekend the Colts are honoring Peyton Manning in a huge way!  This Saturday they are unveiling his statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.  This is open to the public so you can join the festivities that start at 3pm.  This Sunday they will retire his #18 jersey during the game against the San Francisco 49ers.  Fans have been expressing their appreciation by writing letters to Peyton.  If you haven’t done so, it’s not too late.  They will accept them up until this Sunday.  There are a variety of ways you can send your letter.  The easiest seems to be posting on social media and using the hashtag #ThankYouPeyton.  It sure to be an amazing weekend as we celebrate the legend of Peyton Manning.

 

For more ways to send your letters check out the link below

Source:http://www.colts.com/fanzone/contests-and-promotions/letters-to-peyton.html

