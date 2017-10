Hoodie Allen just released his new album “The Hype”. Even better, he released the entire album on YouTube so you can listen to it for free. His reasoning? Well he said it’s because “I’m king of the fans and I don’t give a sh**!” via his twitter account!

Hoodie will be performing in Indy October 11. So listen to the new album and get yourself ready for the show!

