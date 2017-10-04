Eminem’s New Album Is Done According To Mr. Porter

Eminem’s New Album Is Done According To Mr. Porter

Via | HipHopDX

It appears that Eminem’s return is imminent. Just a few months after reports emerged about Slim Shady’s ninth studio album dropping in the fall, the rap megastar has apparently finished working on the project.

In a recent livestream captured by a Facebook user, Mr. Porter — a longtime collaborator of Eminem and fellow D12 member — revealed that Em completed the LP.

“Am I working on Eminem’s new album? No, we are done,” he says in the clip. “How about that?”

