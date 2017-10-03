Music NOW
Home > Music NOW

Watch Miley Cyrus Drain ‘Bodak Yellow’ Of All Its Hip Hop Flavor

Kind of funny, kind of not.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

After announcing she was moving toward more “uplifting, conscious rap,” Miley Cyrus took on Cardi B‘s ratchet, ganster hip hop hit “Bodak Yellow” on The Tonight Show this past Monday (4:00 mark).

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Watch Miley Cyrus Drain ‘Bodak Yellow’ Of All…
 1 hour ago
10.03.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 11 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Playlist