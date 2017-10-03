The Joe and Alex Show
Taylor Swift Sent TONS Of Plants And Flowers To Off Duty Cop Killed In Vegas

yoalexrapz
Taylor Swift sent SEVERAL bouquets of flowers to the police station where the off duty police officer that was killed in the Vegas shooting worked. Someone that works there posted a pic of one of the bouquets and captioned it: “Talk about a class act! Taylor Swift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our off duty officers was shot and killed in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.”

