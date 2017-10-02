50 Killed In Las Vegas Strip Shooting Rampage

Stephanie Long, Cassius

At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night. According to CNN, 64 year old Stephen Paddock, who was identified as the gunman, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and later killed by police. A second suspect, Marilou Danley—who authorities believe was traveling with Paddock—was also located.

The shooting began around 10:08 p.m. Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday) during the Route 91 Harvest festival, according to Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the time.

“My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” Aldean wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate.”

Concertgoer Rachel De Kerf said the gunshots lasted for a total of 10-15 minutes. “It didn’t stop,” she said. “We just ran for our lives. . .It seemed there was a pause in the gunfire and the people in the yellow shirts were telling the people to ‘go, go, go, go.’”

Monique Dumas, De Kerf’s sister, added: “The band was rushed off the stage, the floodlights came on the crowd, and you see on the right hand of the stage the person who was injured, so they’re calling for medics, calling for security, then there was gunfire again.”

According to CNN law enforcement analyst James Gagliano, Paddock may have used a military-style weapon.

So far, no other shooters are believed to have been involved.

This story is developing.

Death toll in #LasVegas makes it the deadliest shooting in US history. Other major shootings:

Orlando: 49

Virginia Tech: 32

Sandy Hook: 27 — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) October 2, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Student Stabbed By Bullied Bisexual Classmate To File Lawsuit

Photos From Kenneka Jenkins’ Funeral Circulate On Social Media