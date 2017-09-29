Prince Harry Fends Off Popcorn-Thieving Toddler At The 2017 Invictus Games

Prince Harry was minding his own business at the Invictus Games in Toronto this week, when a snack-swiping toddler set her sights on his popcorn. When Prince Harry finally noticed (or made up his mind that he’d had enough of the hungry tot), he pulled his bag of popcorn away. Luckily, the Prince was feeling generous and decided to keep sharing with her. Watch the little lady claim his snack as her own in the clip above.

Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, which is an international Paralympic multi-sport event, where injured, wounded, or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate in sports likes sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and more. Learn more here.