Luenell Gets Unfiltered About Hugh Hefner’s Death, Halloween & More [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Her fingernails are long and sure to be blinged out. Her hair is cut short with glistening graying blond color and her personality is loud, bold and, when necessary, brash.

That’s right, I’m talking about the talented comedienne, actress and singer, Luenell Campbell, who undoubtedly commands your attention, when she is in your presence.

This weekend, she is Indy, performing Thursday through Saturday at  at Crackers Comedy Club in Broad Ripple. However, before she hits the stage, she stopped by Radio Now 100.9, to chat with Buster about her upcoming show, Hugh Hefner death, Halloween plans and more!

Watch the full video above!

