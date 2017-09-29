The Garbage
“Veep” Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Twitter yesterday that she has breast cancer.  She wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.” HBO says the “Veep” production schedule will be adjusted as necessary for Julia.

