#FashionFriday with Alex: 3 Exclusive Looks In 3 Minutes [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
As Summer begins to leave us, we are now being presented with the cooler temperatures and pretty colors that the Fall season provides, which means that it’s also time to switch up wardrobes, as we transition into a new fall season.

Lucky for us, Alex from the Joe & Alex Show has brought it in Kimmie Bridges from First Harvest Boutique for this exclusive #FashionFriday segment, where they give you 3 exclusive looks in 3 minutes.

Watch the full video above, to see what shirts, jackets and all around outfits you should look to wear this Fall!

12 photos Launch gallery

