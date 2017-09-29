FashionFriday with Alex: 3 Exclusive Looks In 3 Minutes [VIDEO]

As Summer begins to leave us, we are now being presented with the cooler temperatures and pretty colors that the Fall season provides, which means that it’s also time to switch up wardrobes, as we transition into a new fall season.
Lucky for us, Alex from the Joe & Alex Show has brought it in Kimmie Bridges from First Harvest Boutique for this exclusive #FashionFriday segment, where they give you 3 exclusive looks in 3 minutes.
Watch the full video above, to see what shirts, jackets and all around outfits you should look to wear this Fall!
15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall
1. Yara Shahidi accentuates her cheek bones and sets her look off with faintly winged liner.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. We can’t talk makeup and not talk Kylie Jenner’s love for matte lips and flawless brows.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Cold weather is the perfect excuse for berrylicious lip.Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. … And no one does the no makeup look better than Kim K.Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Dark eyes and totally kissable lips by the Queen Bey herself.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Khloe Kardashian pairs a smoky eye with nude lips — perfect for the Fall.Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Go heavy on the eye liner like our favorite Barb Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Be like Blac Chyna and add a little color to your routine this season.Source:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Zendaya’s smoky eye isn’t for the timid.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Perfectly beat with a slightly ombre lip.Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. You’ve got to love Kourtney’s glow.Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Muva’s glow is too real. Amber keeps it simple with a glossy lip and lots of shimmer.Source:Instagram 12 of 12
