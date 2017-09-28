Entertainment News
Paris Thief Has The Nerve To Apologize After Robbing Kim K. Blind

Save it, Khedache.

radionowindy Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 9, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty

Wow…talk about ‘too little, too late.’

After all the trouble he caused, the alleged mastermind behind Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery had the nerve to offer his apologies. We say, save it—and according to TMZ, Kim isn’t feeling his pathetic “sorry” either. “Kim’s legal team in France received a letter from Aomar Ait Khedache — the alleged architect of the brazen October 2016 heist. We’re told the letter was handwritten in French, and translated by Kim’s attorneys,” TMZ stated in a new article, published on Thursday, September 28.

The letter allegedly reads, in part, “After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence. I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.”

Khedache continues, “Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones…I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

Apparently, Kim “found his words hollow and thinks Khedache’s only trying to appear remorseful before trial,” as the letter was first sent to the judge, then forwarded to Kim’s lawyers.

It’s been nearly a year since Khedache and his crew robbed Kardashian of $10 million in cash and jewelry at gunpoint in Paris. Kim feared for her life and thought she would be raped. Husband Kanye West went on to suffer a nervous breakdown and cancel the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour.

Thoughts?

