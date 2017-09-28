The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

New Secret Documents About JFK Assassination Could Be Released By POTUS

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

FBI and CIA documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy are due to be released to the public October 26th including 3,000 documents that have never been seen by the public. In 1992 Congress mandated that all assassination documents be released with 25-years unless the president decides it would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations. President Trump has the power to stop the release if he wishes…  but scholars feel they have been secret long enough and it time for the public to have full access.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 11 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 11 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist