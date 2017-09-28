New Secret Documents About JFK Assassination Could Be Released By POTUS

FBI and CIA documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy are due to be released to the public October 26th including 3,000 documents that have never been seen by the public. In 1992 Congress mandated that all assassination documents be released with 25-years unless the president decides it would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations. President Trump has the power to stop the release if he wishes… but scholars feel they have been secret long enough and it time for the public to have full access.

