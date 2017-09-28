Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robber Wrote Her A LETTER

The mastermind behind Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery is trying to extend an olive branch by writing her an apology letter but Kim ain’t buying what he’s selling. Kim’s legal team in France received a letter handwritten in French that was translated by Kim’s attorney’s. It reads: “After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted I decided to write to you. I want to come across as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, and how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.” Apparently he’s seen clips of her show on TV, but sources say Kim found his words hollow and is only trying to appear remorseful before trial.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: