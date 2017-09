Cardi B’s dentist says business is booming after Cardi B rapped about getting her teeth fixed in Bodak Yellow. Dr. Catrise Austin’s famous clientele includes DJ Khaled, Toni Braxton, Omarosa and Busta Rhymes. Dr. Austin says Cardi B’s porcelain veneers cost as much as a luxury SUV.

