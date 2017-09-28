HUGH HEFNER AND GIRLS AT THE AFI AWARDS

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead At 91

The man who invited the Playboy empire has passed away

radionowindy Staff
Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91 from natural causes at the Playboy mansion.

Hefner first launched Playboy in 1953 after working as a copy writer at Esquire magazine.  The first magazine featured Marilyn Monroe on the cover and morphed into a multi millionaire company.  Over the years Playboy become much more than a magazine branding itself with a reality TV series, licensed merchandise, clubs, DVDS, iconic parties and more.

Recently Hefner’s son took over the empire to shift the brand in another direction.  Hefner’s death was officially announced via Playboy’s Twitter account

Playlist