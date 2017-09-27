Kardashian Konspiracy: These Twitter Theories About The Kardashians’ Pregnancy News Are Pure Gold

Every week is a wild week in Kardashian news — but this past week has been nothing short of WTF reports. On Friday, news broke that 20-year old Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and that she’s five months along with a baby girl.

Coincidentally, Kylie’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, is also due to have her third child (via surrogate) around the same time that Kylie is due to drop hers, in January. But the icing on top of the Kardashian pregnancy cake is that Khloé Kardashian is also rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The K Klan always has some tricks up their sleeves when it comes to publicity and ratings — so could all the pregnancy talk just be a ploy to get people to watch season 14 of KUWTK?

Check out these Twitter conspiracy theories about what’s really going on inside Kim, Kylie and Khloé’s wounds:

CONSPIRACY THEORY !! Kylie Jenner is the surrogate for Kim Kardashian @shanedawson @aurora__vanessa — Maria (@MariaEM1025) September 27, 2017

Working theory: Khloe and Kylie are BOTH Kim's surrogates. Kim is just collecting babies. pic.twitter.com/KkLTNhXu7y — Debra Krein (@DebraKrein) September 26, 2017

Theory: kardashians leaked Kylie's pregnancy news to friends and fam to see who was loyal to them when it was actually Khloe — Oovoo Javer (@allymcquillan) September 26, 2017

Me trying to decide whether or not Kylie and Khloe being pregnant around the same time is a conspiracy to boost Kardashian ratings… pic.twitter.com/tAHIqbN1X7 — King Caalos (@Ccosina97) September 26, 2017

Conspiracy theory: Kylie got preggo because the Kardashian Klan lost attention after Irma, José, & @fentybeauty bishhhhhh — Rebecca Borges (@rebeccaborges21) September 26, 2017

My theory is @ScottDisick got all the kardashian/Jenner pregnant — Bree (@BreeDashAnnaa) September 27, 2017

Conspiracy Theory: Kylie Jenner got pregnant just so her show wouldn’t get canceled. — Goddamn it, Jerry. (@NinjaSquirtleYo) September 27, 2017

Theory: kardashians all really planned to get pregnant together to have little kardashian army. Kris Jenner is actually a genius amirite — McKenzie (@McKenzieWinne) September 27, 2017

Conspiracy theory thread: how is the most pregnant Kardashian of all Kourtney not currently pregnant? (1/28) https://t.co/B6tV8RTuFL — Hey Qween 👑 (@heyqweentv) September 27, 2017

Conspiracy theory…ten year anniversary=ten kardashian/Jenner babies — abbisnipe (@abbisnipe) September 27, 2017

Is Khloe also pregnant ORRRRRR is Kylie carrying the baby for Khloe and Khloe is therefore metaphorically pregnant? @shanedawson conspiracy! — Anna Rozner (@arozner2255) September 26, 2017

Anything is possible with this media driven family, so all of the above could be true possibilities. We’re sure they’ll spill the real tea before the 10 year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on Sunday, October 1.