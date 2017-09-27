Entertainment News
Kardashian Konspiracy: These Twitter Theories About The Kardashians’ Pregnancy News Are Pure Gold

Which do you believe?

radionowindy Staff
Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration

Every week is a wild week in Kardashian news — but this past week has been nothing short of WTF reports. On Friday, news broke that 20-year old Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and that she’s five months along with a baby girl.

Coincidentally, Kylie’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, is also due to have her third child (via surrogate) around the same time that Kylie is due to drop hers, in January. But the icing on top of the Kardashian pregnancy cake is that Khloé Kardashian is also rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The K Klan always has some tricks up their sleeves when it comes to publicity and ratings — so could all the pregnancy talk just be a ploy to get people to watch season 14 of KUWTK?

Check out these Twitter conspiracy theories about what’s really going on inside Kim, Kylie and Khloé’s wounds:

Anything is possible with this media driven family, so all of the above could be true possibilities. We’re sure they’ll spill the real tea before the 10 year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on Sunday, October 1.

 

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

Playlist