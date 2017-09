Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but Taylor still sent her a big bouquet of flowers to congratulate her. Cardi B posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers and I freaking love your music.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: