Another Kardashian Baby! Khloe Is Reportedly Pregnant Too

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Another Kardashian Baby! Khloe Is Reportedly Pregnant Too

Her pregnancy news comes days after it was reported that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. How convenient?

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
A+E Networks 2016 Winter TCA

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby!

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together.

This comes days after the media reported her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner was also with child.

This will be the first child between Khloé and Thompson, who is 8 years younger than the reality star and welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. Less than a year ago.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Khloé is the third Kardashian-Jenner sibling to currently be expecting a child. (As we all know and don’t care less) Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third baby via a surrogate.)

Black Twitter had a lot to say:

BEAUTIES: DO Y’ALL CARE?

RELATED NEWS: 

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant By Travis Scott

Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant

Pregnant Mississippi Woman Says Cop Tased Her Multiple Times

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

3 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Continue reading Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 11 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 11 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist