Kylie Jenner Is Five Months Pregnant By Travis Scott & The Internet Is Growing Suspicious

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news has had the Internet in a frenzy all week — but the latest details about her growing seed has brought up a whole new batch of smoking hot tea.

According to TMZ, the 20-year old reality star and her beau Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl together. Sources say that Kylie is around five months pregnant and Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly two months. But leave it to the Internet to find the holes in a seemingly happy love story.

kylie is 5 months pregnant & split with tyga in April & started seeing someone else April how can she be sure who's the dad! 😮#KylieJenner — Yasminbond (@Yasminbond21) September 26, 2017

As one Twitter user pointed out, Kylie split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga for good back in April — which is the exact same month she reportedly began dating Travis Scott and conceived their child. Tyga even joked that he’s the father of the makeup maven’s unborn child when news broke on Friday that she was expecting.

TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL — Frank White (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017

But as the saying goes: men lie, women lie, but the number of months that you’re pregnant tells a story on it’s own. Check out the Internet’s reaction to the Kylie Jenner edition of “Who’s The Daddy?”:

So apparently Kylie Jenner is 5 months pregnant but 5 months ago she was with Tyga and Tyga posted a snap saying the babies his… ooooooh — ShannonElsieSamantha (@ShannonVvelzen) September 26, 2017

So Kylie finished with Tyga because she didn't want to be serious. Started dating Travis Scott 5 months ago, and is 5 months pregnant.. hmmm — mollie (@MollieKelsey) September 26, 2017

Kylie is 4 months pregnant. She just started dealing with Travis Scott in April. Yea, there’s a slick possibility that baby could be Tyga’s. — Vanilla Ice (@WhitegirlBo_Obs) September 25, 2017

if Kylie is 4 months pregnant already, then is it actually Tyga's baby? or did she make a baby with Travis Scott on their first date? — bae 🌸 (@cacaqt) September 24, 2017

Kylie was with Tyga for like 2 years and never got pregnant. She with Travis Scott all of 5 months and pregnant? 🤔🤔 — Krystal Rosenauer (@lifeatbestt) September 25, 2017

Don’t worry, Kylie. A quick chat with momager Kris Jenner and trip to the Maury show will solve all your problems.