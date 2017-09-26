Kylie Jenner Is Five Months Pregnant By Travis Scott & The Internet Is Growing Suspicious

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting a baby 😮👶 The surprising news was first reported by TMZ, but quickly confirmed by Page, Six, People and others. It's even claimed that Kylie and Travis know the sex of the child – and are having a girl. @travisscott x @kyliejenner 🦋 #travisscott #laflame #kylie #jenner #kyliejenner #kyliepregnant #babygirl #kylieandtravis #kardashians #surprising #news #baby #relationshipgoals #tmz #september #2017
Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news has had the Internet in a frenzy all week — but the latest details about her growing seed has brought up a whole new batch of smoking hot tea.
According to TMZ, the 20-year old reality star and her beau Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl together. Sources say that Kylie is around five months pregnant and Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly two months. But leave it to the Internet to find the holes in a seemingly happy love story.
As one Twitter user pointed out, Kylie split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga for good back in April — which is the exact same month she reportedly began dating Travis Scott and conceived their child. Tyga even joked that he’s the father of the makeup maven’s unborn child when news broke on Friday that she was expecting.
But as the saying goes: men lie, women lie, but the number of months that you’re pregnant tells a story on it’s own. Check out the Internet’s reaction to the Kylie Jenner edition of “Who’s The Daddy?”:
Don’t worry, Kylie. A quick chat with momager Kris Jenner and trip to the Maury show will solve all your problems.