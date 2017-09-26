Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner Is Five Months Pregnant By Travis Scott & The Internet Is Growing Suspicious

Wasn't she still dating Tyga back in April?

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news has had the Internet in a frenzy all week — but the latest details about her growing seed has brought up a whole new batch of smoking hot tea.

According to TMZ, the 20-year old reality star and her beau Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl together. Sources say that Kylie is around five months pregnant and Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly two months. But leave it to the Internet to find the holes in a seemingly happy love story.

As one Twitter user pointed out, Kylie split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga for good back in April — which is the exact same month she reportedly began dating Travis Scott and conceived their child. Tyga even joked that he’s the father of the makeup maven’s unborn child when news broke on Friday that she was expecting.

But as the saying goes: men lie, women lie, but the number of months that you’re pregnant tells a story on it’s own. Check out the Internet’s reaction to the Kylie Jenner edition of “Who’s The Daddy?”:

Don’t worry, Kylie. A quick chat with momager Kris Jenner and trip to the Maury show will solve all your problems.

 

kylie jenner

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 11 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 11 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist