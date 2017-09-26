The Joe and Alex Show
B.O.B Starting GoFundMe To Prove Earth Is Flat

yoalexrapz
B.o.B is a “flat-Earther,” but he’s willing to consider that the Earth is round, if you’ll give him $200,000 so he can research it. He’s created a GoFundMe page, with the goal of raising 200K to, quote, “launch one, if not multiple, satellites as far into space as he can.” He actually started the campaign five days ago, and in that time, he’s raised $581. Someone donated $5 last night . . . and captioned their donation, quote, “Some heroes don’t wear capes.” Another said, quote, “Stay strong bro! You got some major [stones] to go right to the forefront of this.”

