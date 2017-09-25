Kylie Jenner Appearance At Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Kylie Jenner Posts First Pic Since Baby News Broke

It looks like the pregnancy rumor mill has landed on Kylie Jenner this time.  Sources are saying she’s preggo but this def seems fishy.  Even her mother Kris Jenner is claiming to be surprised…ummhmmm

Kylie posted her first pic since the news broke but we still can’t tell if this is just another way to get us to watch the new season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

mornings :)

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

Kris Jenner is speaking out for the first time about the rumors that her youngest daughter, Kylie, is expecting her first child – and the momager is saying, not so fast!

“I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything,” Jenner , 61, told The Cut on Saturday when asked if she knew the news was going to break.

Several reports claim that Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting a child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The two began dating earlier this year, just months after her publicized split with rapper Tyga . READ MORE 

 

