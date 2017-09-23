Black Ops Basketball Session

Black Ops Basketball Session

New York Knicks Trade Carmelo Anthony To Oklahoma City Thunder

radionowindy Staff
The Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes is now over.. For now.

The New York Knicks trade Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to reporters OKC will send center Enes Kanter, small forward Doug McDermott and a 2nd round pick. Melo added the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers to his wish list of teams to be sent to along with his first choice, Houston Rockets.

This ends a rocky relationship with his hometown team. Anthony feuded with former Knick executive and Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson during his tenue with the team. Now Melo faces a future with fellow all-stars Paul George and reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook. Can these 3 contend with the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets?

