Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255” has had some serious momentum and seems to only get bigger. From the day of it’s release it has grown to become the number 1 song and the most popular song about a phone number of all time. It continues to get national exposure and for good reason as it raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Check out Logic’s latest performance on Ellen with Alessia Cara.

