Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant With First Child

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Congrats? Sources say Kylie Jenner may be expecting her first child with her boyfriend and rapper, Travis Scott.

The two started sharing the news with their friends earlier this month, according to TMZ, who also says the Kardashian sibling may be carrying a girl.

TMZ reports: If they are punking their friends with repeated pregnancy proclamations, it’s super weird … especially in light of the photo (above) which Kylie herself just posted on Snapchat. It’s also interesting … Kylie’s been posting old pics of herself on Instagram and current shots from the chest up.

SEE ALSO: Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos

Outside of being known for her family ties, Kylie Jenner’s also been in the news for the past few years for her long-term relationship with Tyga. When that ended, she and Travis Scott began dating in April.

Explore more and peep the photos below.

 

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

30 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 11 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 11 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist