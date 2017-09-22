The Garbage
Father Of 3 Scott Disick Dating 19yr Old Daughter Of Lionel Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted kissing in Miami yesterday.  He’s 34. She’s the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie. The trip to Miami comes after weeks of romance rumors between them and they recently denied they were anything more than friends. Sources say, “Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten. It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

