It Looks Like Cardi B Lied About Police Brutality

Cardi B’s claim she was choked out by a cop doesn’t seem true because the NYPD can’t find any evidence of it. The NYPD conducted a full investigation into Cardi B’s allegation that a cop put her in a choke hold Tuesday and slammed her up against her SUV, but they can’t find any proof it happened. They checked all records and surveillance video of the area and couldn’t find anything to support her allegation. Cardi B is mad about the incident, but she isn’t talking about legal action.

She is refusing to offer more details and because of that the NYPD doubts it ever happened. The NYPD wants her to come forward and talk.

