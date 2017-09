The NFL has responded to reports that Jay-Z has turned down their offer to perform the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. An NFL spokesperson has responded to the reports saying, “No decisions have been made on the performers and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: