Tommy Tutone Who Sings “867-5309/Jenny” Talks About Logic & Alessia Cara’s Song

Logic’s collaboration with Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255,” which doubles as the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, broke the record for highest-charting song with a phone number in its title. Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny” was the pervious record-holder, but lead singer Tommy Heath has no issue with getting passed. He said, “I think it’s a good public service message. It’s evocative. I like to hear any kind of positive message coming out of music. I’m all for it.”

