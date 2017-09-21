Demi Lovato Said THIS Is How You Can Find Out The Truth About Her Sexuality

Demi Lovato will not be talking to the press about her sexual orientation, but she will talk about it in her upcoming YouTube documentary series, “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” debuting on October 12th. Yesterday she tweeted, “Just because I’m refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in. If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”

