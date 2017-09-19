Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And The Internet Roasted Him For It

See for yourself.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2015 - Weekend 1

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Getting tattoos to pay homage to people who’ve inspired him has been Drake‘s “ting” since he got Aaliyah’s face inked on him in 2011.

On Monday, tattoo artist Inal Bersekov to reveal the new ink he added to the 6 God’s tatt collection. This time around, Drizzy’s tribute ink has a deeper meaning than just being inspired by their artistry.

His newest portraits include the legendary Denzel Washington‘s face from his role in the Spike Lee 1990 film Mo’ Better Blues and OVO member Fif, who was fatally shot in Toronto on Thursday.

 

Drake shared a photo of his late friend on Instagram earlier this week — which happens to be the basis photo that he used for his new ink.

As for his Denzel tattoo, the Internet wasted no time coming for his celebrity tatt obsession:

Drake reportedly has about 30 tattoos now, including tribute tatts to his dad, Lil Wayne, Sade and more. At least he’ll for ever be inspired when he looks in the mirror.

 

Drake courtside, 2012 NBA All-Star Game

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

3 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

Continue reading 15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 5 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 7 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 8 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 10 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 10 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 11 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 11 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist