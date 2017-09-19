The Garbage
Cruel Intentions? Ryan Phillippe’s Ex Accusing Him Of Throwing Her Down Stairs

A Playboy model has accused Ryan Phillippe of assaulting her earlier this year.  Elsie Hewitt filed a $1 million lawsuit against the actor and ex-boyfriend, claiming assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The 21-year-old, who was Playboy’s Miss June 2017, alleges that the 43-year-old actor kicked, punched and threw her down a flight of stairs during a fight that happened on July 4 of this year. She claims during the fight at the actor’s house, Hewitt gathered her things to leave and that, “Phillippe reacted by attacking Hewitt. He grabbed Hewitt’s upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could.”

