Jada Pinkett-Smith…A Scientologist?

Jada Pinkett Smith is a Scientologist, according to outspoken former member of the religion Leah Remini. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Remini says: “I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.” In Remini’s tell-all memoir, she wrote that she once saw Smith at a party — at which hide and seek was played — held at Tom Cruise’s home.

