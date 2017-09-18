We Found Out What Happens In THAT Video Of Kevin Hart Cheating

Kevin Hart apologized to his pregnant wife and his two kids over an unspecified mistake he made recently on Instagram. He says someone has been trying to extort him so he wanted to come clean. According to TMZ, there is a video that cuts to a bedroom where there appears to be sexual activity on a bed, although you don’t see who is in the bed. You can’t see the people in the bed, but afterward you see a naked man walking in the room and it definitely looks like Kevin Hart. The alleged extortionist who made the video says the point is to expose Kevin and to get money. The extortionist released an anonymous statement that says, “”The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is. Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid.” Apparently the FBI is now looking into this.

