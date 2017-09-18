Buster’s Trailer Park: Have You See The Teaser For ‘Fifty Shades Freed’? [VIDEO]

Buster is all about movies, tv shows and video games. However, he like to be a step ahead and see the trailers when they first get release and now he is all about sharing his thoughts and overall reactions with you!

This week, Buster checked out trailers for the upcoming movie “Fifty Shades Freed” which is the final film in the Fifty Shades trilogy. He also reviews and reacts to the upcoming comedy movie and sequel Daddy’s Home 2″ which stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell as well as WWE Superstar John Cena and more!

Watch the full video above!

