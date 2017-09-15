Everything We Know About New Show “Bachelor: Winter Games”

Bachelor nation, listen up! Here’s everything we know right now about the newest show in the franchise, “Bachelor: Winter Games”.

The show will take place in Vermont which is great because…we never hear about anything happening over there. It’s set to air in February and will coincide with the Winter Olympics and will include athletic challenges. Chris Harrison says, “It’s going to be very different. It’s going to be very fun, and I’m very excited. We’re still working out the creative aspects of the whole thing, and I’ll be producing as well. But I know what’s in store, just the broad strokes.” Apparently Bachelor contestants will be brought in from past seasons just like BIP and ALSO some contestants will be from international Bachelor shows!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: